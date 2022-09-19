180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $521.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.29 and its 200 day moving average is $511.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

