AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Capital Market Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,066.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,871,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,033,000 after acquiring an additional 739,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,290,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,156,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.