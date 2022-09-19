Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

