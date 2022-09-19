Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $386.74 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.61 and its 200 day moving average is $412.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

