Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.08.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $87.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

