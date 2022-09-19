Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

