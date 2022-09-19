Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 375 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $127.27 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

