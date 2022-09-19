Canandaigua National Corp Has $3.59 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NYSE NKE opened at $104.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

