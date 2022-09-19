Piscataqua Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Medtronic stock opened at $90.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

