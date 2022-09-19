Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 196 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 2.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Cigna by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cigna by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $290.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

