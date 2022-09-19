Canandaigua National Corp Buys 1,587 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

NYSE MA opened at $315.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.44 and its 200 day moving average is $341.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

