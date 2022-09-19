Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

