Cooper Financial Group Has $388,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $163.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

