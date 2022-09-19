180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Shares of EL opened at $239.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

