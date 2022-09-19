Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 631,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,169,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,998,000 after purchasing an additional 261,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 272,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

