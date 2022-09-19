iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $86.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

