MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 4.6% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $526.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.