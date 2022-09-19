BTR Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $277.06 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.45.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.