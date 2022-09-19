Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Lessened by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE C opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.