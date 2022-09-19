Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $319,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 89.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

