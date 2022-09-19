BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $189.25 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.71.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

