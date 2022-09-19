BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 24.9% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 15,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.9 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $212.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.67.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

