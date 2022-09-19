CVA Family Office LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

