AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lessened by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.