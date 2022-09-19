Canandaigua National Corp Sells 8,633 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 42,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in AT&T by 55.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

T opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

