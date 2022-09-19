McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Increased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson stock opened at $343.50 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

