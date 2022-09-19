Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 141,508 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 775.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 485,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYRN. B. Riley decreased their price target on Byrna Technologies from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Dawson James dropped their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 13,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Wager acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

