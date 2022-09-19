Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $814,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

UBER opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

