Evercore ISI Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $133.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,706,000 after purchasing an additional 186,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1,279.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

