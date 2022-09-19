Evercore ISI Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $133.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.
Prologis Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,706,000 after purchasing an additional 186,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1,279.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.