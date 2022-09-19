SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 895 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Newmont by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 25,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

