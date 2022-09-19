SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 127 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $117.48 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

