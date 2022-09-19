SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $160.46 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.