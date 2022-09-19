SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

