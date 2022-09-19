SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

