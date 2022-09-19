Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average of $407.78. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.