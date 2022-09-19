Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Equal Weight

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day moving average of $407.78. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

