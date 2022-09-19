Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 7.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Target by 8.5% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 7.9% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Target by 72.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

NYSE:TGT opened at $164.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $183.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

