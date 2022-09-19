SAM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SAM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.4% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Shares of ADP opened at $233.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.