SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APD opened at $247.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

