SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 76,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $155.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $154.34 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.