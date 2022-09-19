Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,975 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

