S.C. Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.10. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

