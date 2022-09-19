MJP Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Visa

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

