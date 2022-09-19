Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,424,000 after acquiring an additional 86,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,065,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $133.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.