MU Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 269.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.