Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Nestlé by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

Nestlé Trading Down 1.5 %

Nestlé Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $110.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

