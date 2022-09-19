S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $346.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.70 and a 200-day moving average of $365.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

