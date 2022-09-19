Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $3,071,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $138.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

