Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $1.77 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,682,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 230,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,718,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,325,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

