Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.25 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

